Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Position Reduced by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 480,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 398,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 203.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 40,757 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 64,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ED. Mizuho raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

Shares of ED stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.10. 41,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,373. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.08%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 512 shares of company stock valued at $46,801 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

