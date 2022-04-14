Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.200-$11.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.42.

STZ traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $248.63. 780,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.35 and its 200 day moving average is $229.66. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -1,688.89%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 383.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

