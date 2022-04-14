Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.27

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.27 and last traded at $79.26, with a volume of 663165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.86.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 276.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18,358 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 102.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

