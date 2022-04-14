Copa (NYSE:CPA) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Raymond James

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CPA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copa in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Copa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copa currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Copa stock opened at $77.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.87 and a beta of 1.44. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $64.47 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.22 million. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Copa will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Copa by 988.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,358,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,879,000 after acquiring an additional 433,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 27.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 93,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,153 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

