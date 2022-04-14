Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.97.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMMC shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$477,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,549,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$139,546,926.41. Also, Senior Officer Donald Strickland sold 198,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total transaction of C$746,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,175,486. Insiders sold 535,601 shares of company stock worth $2,020,696 over the last quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.50. 752,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,600. The firm has a market capitalization of C$736.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.55. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of C$2.70 and a 12 month high of C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

