Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Raised to C$4.75 at Scotiabank

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.97.

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$3.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.55. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of C$2.70 and a twelve month high of C$5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. The company has a market cap of C$748.90 million and a PE ratio of 7.42.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Bradly James Bolger sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total value of C$186,900.00. Also, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,202,547 shares in the company, valued at C$139,509,551.25. Insiders have sold a total of 535,601 shares of company stock worth $2,020,696 over the last quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

