Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Short Interest Update

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the March 15th total of 55,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of COOL traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,462. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

