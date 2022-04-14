Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Shares Gap Down to $13.69

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.69, but opened at $12.52. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 252,279 shares traded.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 33.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 57,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 9.1% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

