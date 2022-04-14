Cosmos Price Reaches $24.06 on Top Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $24.06 or 0.00060146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $6.89 billion and approximately $535.49 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,024.57 or 1.00041498 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00024856 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001935 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00009482 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

