Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,900 shares, an increase of 141.1% from the March 15th total of 139,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTQF opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. Costa Group has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

About Costa Group

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. It operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms and Logistics, and International. The company offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

