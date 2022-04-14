Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.84

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.84 and traded as high as $15.29. Costamare shares last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 632,313 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costamare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costamare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 20.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Costamare by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,758,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,204,000 after purchasing an additional 75,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Costamare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,926,000 after purchasing an additional 95,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Costamare by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,567,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,285,000 after purchasing an additional 157,787 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costamare by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 74,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 747,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

