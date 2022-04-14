Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coursera Inc. is an online learning platform. It partners with university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Coursera Inc. is based in Mountain View, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COUR. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.71.

COUR stock opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. Coursera has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Coursera had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Coursera’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coursera will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shravan Goli sold 100,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $2,136,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,624.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $848,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,444 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 13.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coursera by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Coursera by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coursera by 1.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 40.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

