Covalent Trading Down 16.6% Over Last Week (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 14th. Covalent has a market cap of $74.81 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One Covalent coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00044694 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.51 or 0.07558940 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,922.38 or 0.99973374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00041283 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

