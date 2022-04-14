Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COVTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covestro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Covestro from €64.00 ($69.57) to €62.00 ($67.39) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Covestro from €74.00 ($80.43) to €72.00 ($78.26) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covestro currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Covestro stock opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27. Covestro has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

