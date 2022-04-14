Cowen Downgrades Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) to Market Perform

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $126.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $144.00. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FISV. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Shares of FISV opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.44. The company has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 73,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

