Cowen Trims NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Target Price to $50.00

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $81.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.93.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $58,679.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $98,122.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,146 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,692,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 84,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

