Craig Hallum Trims Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Target Price to $115.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

LITE stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.00. The stock had a trading volume of 974,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,360. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.34. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,981,000 after buying an additional 641,731 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,430,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,871,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

