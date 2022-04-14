Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $443.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) to announce $443.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $446.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $441.00 million. Credit Acceptance posted sales of $451.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.23 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CACC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.80.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded up $9.92 on Monday, reaching $585.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,460. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $356.67 and a 1 year high of $703.27. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 39.04, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $531.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $592.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

