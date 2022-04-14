Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €59.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) received a €59.00 ($64.13) price objective from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s previous close.

HEI has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($78.26) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($73.91) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($60.87) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €70.08 ($76.18).

ETR:HEI traded up €0.48 ($0.52) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €51.40 ($55.87). The stock had a trading volume of 639,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €57.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of €61.07. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €47.01 ($51.10) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($88.09). The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.77.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

