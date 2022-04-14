Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.29.

Shares of NYSE CPG traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 692,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,742,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $7.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.47.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $714.33 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 88.5% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 154,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 221.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 133,383 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 10.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,295,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 122,600 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,940,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 431,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

