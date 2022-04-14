Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Shares Down 1.4%

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.26 and last traded at C$4.27. Approximately 328,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 404,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.33.

CRON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$4.08 to C$3.70 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cronos Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 18.99 and a current ratio of 19.86. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.45.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

