Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Cryoport from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cryoport from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryoport from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 16.26 and a quick ratio of 15.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.62. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $86.30.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The firm had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $43,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $102,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $180,183. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,949,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cryoport by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $91,030,000 after buying an additional 484,718 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cryoport by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $96,373,000 after buying an additional 386,940 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 5,775.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 231,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,411,000.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

