CryptEx Price Hits $5.99 on Top Exchanges (CRX)

CryptEx (CRX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for $5.99 or 0.00014961 BTC on major exchanges. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $509,179.01 and $32.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,106.30 or 1.00164837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00059871 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00025396 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001933 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000764 BTC.

About CryptEx

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

