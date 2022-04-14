CRYPTO20 (C20) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,722.00

CRYPTO20 (C20) traded 75% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. CRYPTO20 has a market cap of $860,529.02 and $1,722.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded 80.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003450 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00034278 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00104664 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
CRYPTO20 Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “
Buying and Selling CRYPTO20
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.
