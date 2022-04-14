Cryptocean Trading Down 31.4% This Week (CRON)

Cryptocean (CRON) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and $92,540.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001371 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00034159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00104438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

