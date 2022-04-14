CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,210,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98,203 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of CSX worth $158,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 3.0% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

