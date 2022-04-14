Cubiex Market Cap Tops $56,788.74 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CBIX) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Cubiex coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cubiex has a market capitalization of $56,788.74 and $10.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cubiex has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00045013 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.62 or 0.07537688 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,012.20 or 0.99846766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041772 BTC.

Cubiex Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com . The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports

Cubiex Coin Trading

