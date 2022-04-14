Curate (XCUR) Price Reaches $1.51

Curate (XCUR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Curate has a market cap of $12.85 million and $2.80 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curate coin can currently be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00003688 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Curate has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00034012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00104157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,489,695 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . The official website for Curate is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

