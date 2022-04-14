CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Receives $57.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.
A number of research analysts have commented on CVAC shares. UBS Group lowered shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ CVAC opened at $18.49 on Monday. CureVac has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $130.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About CureVac (Get Rating)
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.
