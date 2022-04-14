CUTcoin Trading Down 30.1% Over Last 7 Days (CUT)

CUTcoin (CUT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and $18.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00193898 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00040486 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00024229 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00391600 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 162,561,819 coins and its circulating supply is 158,561,819 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

