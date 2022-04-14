CyberMiles (CMT) Market Cap Reaches $4.13 Million

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $170,927.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,106.30 or 1.00164837 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.33 or 0.00268060 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00059871 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00023557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014421 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001301 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

