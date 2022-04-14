Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Short Interest Update

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a growth of 257.5% from the March 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In other news, CEO N Scott Fine acquired 10,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $36,995.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Markus Sieger acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,603 shares of company stock worth $104,322 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cyclo Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 28,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.93. 29,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,359. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a market cap of $18.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.93. Cyclo Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $13.00.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 900.76% and a negative return on equity of 117.23%. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

