CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,226 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after buying an additional 1,322,792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,400,000 after buying an additional 343,667 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 15.6% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 305.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 704,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,564,000 after buying an additional 531,069 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 4.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.03.

CONE opened at $90.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.29, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.17 and a twelve month high of $90.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 990.48%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

