Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Short Interest Up 321.4% in March

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, an increase of 321.4% from the March 15th total of 987,100 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTKB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytek Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytek Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 166,200 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,489,676.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,168,400 shares of company stock valued at $28,646,518 and have sold 120,000 shares valued at $1,555,600.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 45,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 515,716 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31,284.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,286,000 after purchasing an additional 902,500 shares during the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek Biosciences stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 27,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,557. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94. Cytek Biosciences has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $28.70.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

