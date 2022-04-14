D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives $112.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.68.
DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company.
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
DHI traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,513,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,017. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.27. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $68.79 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.22%.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.
