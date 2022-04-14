D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $230.00

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4 – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 230 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 235.26 ($3.07), with a volume of 41761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237.50 ($3.09).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.54) price target on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get D4t4 Solutions alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 274.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 312.99. The company has a market cap of £94.59 million and a PE ratio of 28.03.

In other news, insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($34,010.95).

D4t4 Solutions Company Profile (LON:D4T4)

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D4t4 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D4t4 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.