D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $230.00

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4 – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 230 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 235.26 ($3.07), with a volume of 41761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237.50 ($3.09).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.54) price target on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 274.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 312.99. The company has a market cap of £94.59 million and a PE ratio of 28.03.
D4t4 Solutions Company Profile (LON:D4T4)
D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.
Featured Articles
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for D4t4 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D4t4 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.