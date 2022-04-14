DA Davidson Comments on Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ping Identity in a report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ping Identity’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

PING opened at $30.25 on Thursday. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $1,098,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 473,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,335,311.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after acquiring an additional 80,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

