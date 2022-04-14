Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, an increase of 102.3% from the March 15th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of SBMSF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,056. Danakali has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29.

Get Danakali alerts:

About Danakali (Get Rating)

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danakali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danakali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.