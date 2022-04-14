Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, an increase of 102.3% from the March 15th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Shares of SBMSF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,056. Danakali has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29.
About Danakali (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danakali (SBMSF)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Danakali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danakali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.