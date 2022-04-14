DAOstack Hits Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. DAOstack has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $6,147.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,966.60 or 1.00168752 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00059988 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001953 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000770 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.