Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.300-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.55 billion-$9.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.61 billion.

Shares of DRI traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,359. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.05.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,907,000 after buying an additional 90,633 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

