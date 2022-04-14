Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.300-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.55 billion-$9.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.61 billion.
Shares of DRI traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,359. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $164.28.
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.05.
In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,907,000 after buying an additional 90,633 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.
About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
