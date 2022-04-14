Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey Sells 50,000 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 50,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $1,734,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Edward Mccloskey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datto alerts:

On Friday, April 8th, Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 24,170 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $702,380.20.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 1,200 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $34,812.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 16,512 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $430,467.84.

NYSE:MSP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.73. 1,717,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,712. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $34.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.87, a P/E/G ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lowered shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datto in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Datto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Datto by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Datto by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Datto by 18.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Datto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.