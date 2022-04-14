DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,911 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of DaVita worth $49,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 31.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 8.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in DaVita by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in DaVita by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,682,000 after buying an additional 510,106 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $120.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

