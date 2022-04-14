Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Hits New 1-Year High at $439.27

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $439.27 and last traded at $438.07, with a volume of 54249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $427.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $394.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.39.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

