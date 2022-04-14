DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 101,500 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of MP Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MP. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 136,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 3,988.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 85,483 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 116,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE:MP opened at $51.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 21.44 and a quick ratio of 20.79. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $60.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.37.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $17,528,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.01 per share, for a total transaction of $176,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock worth $216,329,320. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.