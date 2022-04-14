DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 1,324 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 16,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of JBL stock opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average is $62.21. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

In other news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,251,430 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.