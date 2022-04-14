DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 7,900 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.12% of Insmed worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INSM. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Insmed by 367.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000.

INSM opened at $25.71 on Thursday. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 102.11% and a negative net margin of 230.63%. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $2,237,580.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

