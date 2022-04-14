DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,256 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.77% of Amalgamated Financial worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21. The company has a market cap of $552.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.81. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

AMAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Amalgamated Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.