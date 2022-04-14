DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,903 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 16,943.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,939,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,104 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $18,360,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 294.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after buying an additional 2,295,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,340,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SIRI opened at $6.53 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

SIRI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

