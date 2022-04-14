DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.01 Million Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,879,000 after buying an additional 973,843 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 17.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,345 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 539,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 46,673 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,955,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 72,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.64.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

