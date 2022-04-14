DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 5,797 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,659,000 after acquiring an additional 523,077 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 180.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after purchasing an additional 365,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,249,000 after buying an additional 363,977 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after buying an additional 166,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,658,000 after buying an additional 144,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $113.81 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $102.39 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

